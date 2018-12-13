Here are 6 recipients of your Ottawa Food Bank donations

Join CBC Ottawa on Friday for our annual charity drive, Project Give.

CBC will be live from the National Arts Centre at 1 Elgin St., bringing you a special day of radio and television broadcasts, musical performances and more.

Money raised will go to the Ottawa Food Bank.

Ever wonder where your donations go from there? Here are six organizations that you might know rely on your generosity.

Bethel Care Centre's marketplace

On the second Saturday and fourth Monday of each month, the Bethel Pentecostal Church on Viewmount Drive in Nepean runs a marketplace service where people can come and get free fresh food, grab a free hot lunch and buy clothing at 50 cents per item.

The Saturday marketplaces run from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and the Monday marketplaces run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Britannia Woods Community House's after-school program

From Monday to Friday, staff at the Britannia Woods Community House on Ritchie Street use food bank donations to prepare meals to take to Dr. F.J. McDonald Catholic School on nearby Ahearn Avenue, where they run an after-school homework program for neighbourhood kids.

The community house also runs a food pantry on Tuesdays from 6-8 p.m., and Fridays from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

The Britannia Woods Community House uses Ottawa Food Bank donations for meals it brings to Dr. F.J. McDonald Catholic School. (CBC)

Parkdale Food Centre's Youth Now Farm

The Parkdale Food Centre, Youth Now Canada and the Youth Services Bureau of Ottawa run a program called Youth Now Farm on Russell Road, which sets up young people ages 15 to 24 with a paid eight-month internship to learn how to plant, maintain and harvest produce.

In addition to learning farming, the interns get kitchen training and meal prep skills at the Parkdale Food Centre, using food from the food bank.

The Well's daytime drop-in

The Well runs a daytime drop-in for vulnerable women and their children out of St. John the Evangelist Anglican Church in Centretown. It boasts a common gathering space, computers, showers, laundry and beds for women who need a place to sleep.

They serve breakfast and a hot lunch using food from the food bank, and host regular cooking and baking classes.

Gemma Starlight describes how she uses The Well's drop-in program for women, which relies on Ottawa Food Bank donations. 0:49

Heron Emergency Food Centre

From Tuesday to Friday, the Heron Emergency Food Centre on Heron Road uses food bank donations to give people in need in south Ottawa access to a three-day emergency supply of food.

Minwaashin Lodge's Tuesday night family meal

Minwaashin Lodge, an Indigenous women's support centre in Overbrook, hosts a free dinner for families most Tuesday nights, and they sometimes bring in a traditional drummer/singer who performs while people eat.