Ottawa Food Bank heads north to deliver food to Iqaluit

The Ottawa Food Bank is heading north with the help of a northern airline this holiday season to deliver 4,500 kilograms of food to Iqaluit, which saw one of its two grocery stores devastated by a fire in November.

The donation is part of a wider effort begun by CBC Thunder Bay as part of the annual Sounds of the Season charity drive.

Iqaluit has no con​nection to southern Canada by road, so airline Canadian North will be transporting the food to the community for free, said Kelly Lewis, the company's manager of communications.

"We've got team members who see this everyday. There are people in their communities that can't always afford to eat healthy food," Lewis said.

"We had some space on the plane to help out and it was just a natural thing for us to do."

Fire impacted food donations

The community's Northmart grocery store went up in flames in the early hours of Nov. 8, destroying most of the supplies that had been shipped up for the winter.

In a place where food prices are already sky high, the loss of the city's biggest retailer has residents worried about their food supply. 1:50

The fire had a significant negative impact on the amount of donations the local food bank in Iqaluit was expecting for this year, and sparked fears of worsening food security, said Ottawa Food Bank CEO Michael Maidment.

He said the food they're sending north is worth around $15,000, but the normal cost to ship it would be over $20,000.

"It really goes to show how challenging food security is in the north, just the cost of getting food there is substantial," he said.

Food donations are loaded onto a truck bound for the airport. (Leah Hansen/CBC)

The seven pallets of food were loaded onto a truck at the Ottawa Food Bank and taken to the airport Saturday. Six of the pallets contain non-perishable items like soup and pasta sauce, and one carried fruit like apples, oranges and bananas.

They're set to be shipped up to the remote community in several waves, Maidment said, with all the food expected to get there within the next week.

The first flight is leaves Sunday morning with Maidment on board, as well.

Donations a group effort

The Ottawa organization's involvement in the initiative came in a roundabout way, but started with CBC Thunder Bay's annual fundraising initiative, Maidment said.

CBC Sounds of the Season takes place every year with the goal of donating food to communities in need.

Pallets of food donations destined for Iqaluit sit at the Ottawa Food Bank warehouse before heading to the airport on Saturday. (Leah Hansen/CBC)

CBC Thunder Bay normally covers a large region of Northern Ontario in the yearly project, including many remote Indigenous communities — but with the extra need in Iqaluit this year, they decided to expand.

Planes will be flying to 10 remote communities, delivering tens of thousands of pounds of food, Volker Kromm, executive director of Thunder Bay's Regional Food Distribution Association (RFDA), said in an interview on CBC's Superior Morning.

Kromm and Maidment are both on the board of the Ontario Association of Food Banks, Maidment said. As soon as he heard of the initiative, he looked into ways the Ottawa Food Bank could help.

"We're pretty fortunate here," Maidment said. "It feels good that we can pitch in and help our neighbours in the north."