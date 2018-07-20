Food bank farm fights hot, dry summer

The Ottawa Food Bank's farm has been in a battle with the hot dry summer, and so far it seems to be winning the fight.

The food bank grows 19 crops on five acres of farm and relies heavily on irrigation to slog its away through a tough season.

Jason Gray, the farm's community harvest manager, said last year's challenge was the opposite — wet weather — that left some crops rotting in the fields.

This year's hot, dry weather is not ideal, but it's manageable.

"We have irrigation for most of our crops so managing the farm in a summer like we have now is actually a lot easier," he told Alan Neal, host of CBC Radio's All In A Day.

The potato crop is the hardest to irrigate but so far it hasn't been fried, Gray added.

The extra irrigation fro every vegetable crop does cost extra, though.

"I haven't looked at the hard numbers yet, but if I had to guess I would say we are spending at least $50 to $60 worth in extra fuel [per week] than what we would in an average year."

The food bank relies on volunteers to keep the farm running. (Ottawa Food Bank)

Solar powered cooling could be an option

Gray said they are hoping to install a new solar powered cooling facility that would allow the food bank's delivery trucks to make fewer trips from the farm.

The farm would save money on gas, plus there are other benefits.

"It will improve the quality of some of the things we grow, like broccoli," he said.

The farm helps the food bank put vegetables — some of the most expensive items in a grocery store — into its client's hands, when they are often out of reach.