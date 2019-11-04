Get more flu shots into the hands of health providers, doctor says

An Ottawa doctor is calling on the provincial government to do more to get additional flu shots into the hands of health providers.

There's been a surge in demand for the shot this year as public health officials have warned of a potential "twindemic," one that could stretch Ontario's health care system beyond capacity due to flu and COVID-19 patients being hospitalized at the same time.

Dr. Alykhan Abdulla, a family doctor in Vanier and Manotick with about 7,500 patients, said by this time of year he's usually received about 500 doses.

Last week, Abdulla said, he got only 110 — and he's not alone.

"Every one of my colleagues are in the same situation," he said.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliot has said publicly there is no shortage of the vaccine, but rather that its early distribution has been prioritized for vulnerable populations.

The entire shipment of vaccines does not come in one single order, the ministry said, and broader distribution will continue in the coming weeks.

Dr. Alykhan Abdulla, seen here in 2015, says the province has had ample time to figure out the distribution issues around the flu vaccine. (CBC)

The province has also said it's ordered 700,000 more shots than were used last year, but Abdulla — who is also the chair of the Ontario Medical Association's general and family practice section — thinks the distribution issues should have been figured out months ago.

"We know about the flu annually, we know when it's going to come, we know that we need vaccinations," he said.

"And we knew from COVID back in the month of March that this was going to be an important year."

Pharmacists ask for patience

On social media, people in Ottawa have reported a variety of experiences so far in terms of being able to get a shot.

Yes. I called my local pharmacy today and they have run out, expected to have more by the end of October but no appointments can be made as of now. —@ParsonsWebber Went to RCSS Westboro and waited 15-20 minutes...filled out the form. Pharmacist was super kind and professional! —@CherylBurford My 74 year old mom went to get it and was told she had to book online but she does not know how to use a computer. —@LamanneKimberly My 74 year old mom went to get it and was told she had to book online but she does not know how to use a computer. —@LamanneKimberly

According to the Ontario Pharmacists Association, the demand to date has been the highest they've ever seen — but the organization doesn't want people to panic.

"There's no vaccine shortage, the public should not worry at this point in time," said Jen Baker, chair of the association's board of directors.

"It may just take another week or two in order to actually get your flu vaccine."

People line up to get their annual flu shot at a pharmacy in Ottawa on Oct. 15. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

Baker said each pharmacy's initial supply is based on what they had administered in previous years, and it's up to each location to decide how to give them out now.

That means it's best for people to call ahead, Baker said, in case an appointment is needed.

"To see that increase in demand, I think it's a really positive thing for the health of our communities," Baker said

"I would just ask everyone to continue to be patient with us, as all health-care practitioners are working as hard as possible to get everybody immunized."