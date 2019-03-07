Prime Minister to visit Gatineau flood evacuees today
Water levels on the Ottawa River expected to continue to rise this week
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is visiting a flood evacuation centre in Gatineau, Que., on Wednesday afternoon.
More than 300 people have registered with the western Quebec city as victims of a flood that's reached major flood levels in some waterfront neighbourhoods and is expected to reach that status in more areas today.
Water levels across the region are not expected to peak until later this week.
Parts of Ottawa are also flooding, as are communities to the west such as Pontiac, Que., to the south in Lanark County and to the east such as Clarence-Rockland, Ont., and Rigaud, Que., echoing devastating floods in 2017.
- From Constance Bay to Clarence-Rockland, Ottawa River continues to rise
- Mississippi rising: Lanark County residents scramble to save homes
- Beyond sandbags: Quebec looks for ways to limit future flood damage
Trudeau will be accompanied by Gatineau Mayor Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin.
Quebec Premier François Legault visited the region on Monday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.