Prime Minister to visit Gatineau flood evacuees today

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is visiting a flood evacuation centre in Gatineau, Que., on Wednesday afternoon.

More than 300 people have registered with the western Quebec city as victims of a flood that's reached major flood levels in some waterfront neighbourhoods and is expected to reach that status in more areas today.

Water levels across the region are not expected to peak until later this week.

Parts of Ottawa are also flooding, as are communities to the west such as Pontiac, Que., to the south in Lanark County and to the east such as Clarence-Rockland, Ont., and Rigaud, Que., echoing devastating floods in 2017.

Trudeau will be accompanied by Gatineau Mayor Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin.

Quebec Premier François Legault visited the region on Monday.