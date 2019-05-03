Britannia berm needs $500K in repairs, report says

After twice protecting the community, from high flood waters, the Britannia berm needs $500,000 in repairs, according to a report to be tabled at Ottawa's environmental protection committee.

Ottawa city councillors will be asked to consider spending that money in two weeks when the committee meets.

The berm was constructed in 2015 and provides protection to the community. Residents pay a special levy to pay for the costs, but it worked during both the 2017 and 2019 floods to keep homes mostly dry.

The berm was built in partnership with the Rideau Valley Conservation Authority, who designed it and have helped maintain it.

This year the berm worked, but as waters stayed high for weeks there were some leaks, according to the report. Now the city and the conservation authority want to find out what happened.

"Further investigation is required along with completing necessary repairs to maintain the berm's integrity," the report said.

The $500,000 will cover both repairs and investigative work to ensure the berm is solid for future floods.