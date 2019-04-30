2019 floods: What you need to know on Tuesday

Water levels are expected to crest in some areas west of Ottawa-Gatineau today, then in the city on Wednesday and Thursday.

Some communities along the Ottawa River are already seeing waters higher than they saw in the 2017 flood, with the others a few centimetres away from topping two years ago.

Wednesday's forecast is calling for between 15 and 25 millimetres of rain to fall on the Ottawa River area, along with snow and ice, just as river levels are set to peak.

Water levels

The Ottawa River Regulating Committee puts out a flood forecast at 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily.

Road closures

How to volunteer

The City of Ottawa has set up three volunteer centres that are open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dunrobin Community Centre, 1151 Thomas A. Dolan Parkway Cumberland Heritage Village Museum at 2940 Old Montreal Rd. A shuttle will transport volunteers to the site and back. Ron Kolbus Centre at 102 Greenview Dr. in the upper parking lot.

Volunteers must be at least 12 years old. Volunteers under 18 must be supervised by an adult or legal guardian.

If you can't sandbag there are other ways you can help.

Noah Terriff carries a sandbag in Fitzroy Harbour in rural west Ottawa April 28, 2019. (Andrew Lee/CBC)

Emergency assistance

The City of Ottawa has opened three emergency community support centres to help those affected by flooding, at the following locations:

West Carleton-March Community Support Centre at the Constance and Buckham's Bay Community Centre at 262 Len Purcell Dr., open 24 hours a day.

at the Constance and Buckham's Bay Community Centre at 262 Len Purcell Dr., open 24 hours a day. Bay Community Support Centre at the Pinecrest Recreation Complex's Barbara Ann Scott Arena, 2250 Torquay Ave., open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

at the Pinecrest Recreation Complex's Barbara Ann Scott Arena, 2250 Torquay Ave., open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Cumberland Community Support Centre at the Cumberland Heritage Village Museum at 2940 Old Montreal Rd., open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The City of Gatineau has opened two flood assistance centres where residents can register for help.

Centre communautaire Jean-René-Monette , 89 rue Jean-René-Monette.

, 89 rue Jean-René-Monette. Masson-Angers service centre, 57 chemin Montréal Est.

Sandbags

More than one million sandbags have been filled in Ottawa so far. They're available at 25 locations across the city.

There are 12 places in Gatineau where you can get sandbags.

There are 25 locations across Ottawa where sandbags are available. (City of Ottawa)

Water concerns

Ottawans who get drinking water from wells should stop using it if floodwaters have covered the well or they expect their well has been contaminated.

Bottled water and hand sanitizer is available from the fire station at 341 Bayview Dr., between 12 and 7 p.m., or there are water stations at 5201 Canon Smith Dr., 274 Morris Island Dr., and the intersection of Greenland Road and Armitage Avenue, all in the west end.

For areas not mentioned above, check with your municipality for information.