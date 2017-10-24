Residents on Churchill Avenue asked not to use water

Residents in a section of the Ottawa neighbourhood of Westboro are being asked to limit their water use, because of strains on the local sanitary sewer system.

About 40 homes near the northern end of Churchill Avenue are being asked to refrain from using their showers, dishwashers and washing machines and to avoid flushing toilets.

Residents are also being encouraged to move any items in their basement up to higher levels of their home.

They city is advising them to use shower and washroom facilities at these recreation facilities during their hours of operation: