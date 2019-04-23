NCC closes several flooded paths

The National Capital Commission is warning many of its trails and paths are also under water due to the ongoing floods, including nearly all trails in Gatineau Park.

Only the Sugarbush Trail near the visitor's centre in Gatineau Park is open.

Ottawa closures

The Parliament Hill Pathway from the Rideau Canal locks to the Fleet Street parking lot.

The Rideau River Eastern Pathway from the O-Train bridge to the edge of the wooded area near the Bronson Avenue bridge, on both sides of the Transitway Bridge at Hurdman station and on both sides of the Smyth Road bridge.

The South Pathway from Dominion station to Maplelawn Garden.

The Sir George-Étienne Cartier Pathway from the New Edinburgh Club to Birch Avenue.

In the greenbelt, Trail 42 is closed from sections B to E and Trail 10 is closed near the bridge.

The Greenbelt parking lot at Corkstown Road is also closed.

There is also some water along the Ottawa River path network at the underpass by Deschênes Rapids parking lot.

More closures in Quebec

Many of these trails are closed due to snow that has yet to melt.

They include the Voyageurs Pathway and Champlain Corridor, which are both impassable because of snow cover.

The pathway had already been closed from the Canadian Museum of History to the Portage Bridge for construction work.

The Gatineau River pathway is closed and so are the Leamy Lake and Leamy Creek pathways.