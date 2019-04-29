Real test on the way as Ottawa River levels set to peak

With already record-high Ottawa River water levels expected to peak tomorrow or Wednesday, people in the National Capital Region are anxiously watching and waiting to see just how bad they will be.

According to the Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board's latest update 5 p.m. ET Sunday, the river reached record-breaking levels upstream from Ottawa in Lac Coulonge, Arnprior, Ont., and west Ottawa's Britannia neighbourhood.

Records for those areas date back to 1985 for Lac Coulonge and 1950 for the other two areas.

Britannia's water level is now two centimetres above the peak set in 2017, when flooding caused widespread damage in Ottawa and Gatineau, Que.

At 8 a.m. ET Monday, CBC News will be streaming drone footage of flooded areas in Gatineau, just across the river from central Ottawa. You can watch the stream live on this website.

CBC News has special permission from Transport Canada and local officials for this flight. Drones are not allowed within nine kilometres of flooded areas in Quebec.

The latest water level forecast for the next few days — which depends on a number of factors and is "subject to a high degree of uncertainty" — said levels will continue to rise up to 50 centimetres in parts of the city and should peak in Ottawa-Gatineau on Tuesday or Wednesday.

The City of Gatineau said water levels were at the 100-year flood threshold in Aylmer, Hull and Pointe-Gatineau, with levels in Masson-Angers to the east less than 10 centimetres from that level.

Can't see the infographic above? Click here to see how much higher water levels are expected to be this year than in 2017.

This week's new reality

One of the five bridges connecting Ottawa and Gatineau — the Chaudière Bridge — is closed to all traffic after the swollen Ottawa River started to rush against it.

An average of 19,000 vehicles — 13 per cent of interprovincial traffic — normally use it daily, as well as 1,350 cyclists.

High water levels have prompted officials to close the Chaudière Bridge starting at 6 a.m. on April 28. 0:26

Hydro Ottawa has opened up every span of its nearby dam at Chaudière Falls, the second time in its 100-year history it has been forced to do so.

On the Ontario side of the river, the hardest-hit communities include Cumberland, Fitzroy Harbour, Constance Bay, Britannia and Dunrobin in Ottawa, and Clarence-Rockland, Ont., just east of Ottawa.

On the Quebec side of the river, the hardest hit areas include Aylmer, Point-Gatineau, Lac-Beauchamp and Masson-Angers in Gatineau, and Pontiac, Que., west of Gatineau.

Can't see the map above? Click here to see which communities are under a state of emergency.

Danger not over when levels peak

The river is expected to peak in the next few days, but that won't spell the end of the crisis.

"We need people to sustain our efforts for multiple weeks," City of Ottawa manager Steve Kanellakos said during a weekend news conference.

"It just doesn't end when the water peaks."

A man looks out over the swollen Ottawa River in rural west Ottawa's Fitzroy Harbour neighbourhood on Sunday. (Andrew Lee/CBC)

Hundreds of Canadian Armed Forces members have fanned out across the region, helping hundreds of civilian volunteers fill and stack hundreds of thousands of sandbags.

Those efforts are expected to continue Monday.