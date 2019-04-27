A heavy rainfall warning for the Ottawa-Gatineau area has ended, but many homes along the Ottawa River are still at risk of rising water levels.

Environment Canada issued a statement late Friday night saying significant rainfall is no longer expected for the region.

Homeowners and volunteers could still be battling miserable conditions, however, with Saturday's forecast calling for periods of rain mixed with snow.

The wind is expected to be 30 km/h, gusting to 50 with the temperature falling to 2 C Saturday afternoon, according to Environment Canada.

The rain is expected to clear by Saturday evening and it will feel like -6 C with the wind chill overnight.

The city is still under a state of emergency, prompting Mayor Jim Watson to call in the military earlier this week to help with sandbagging and other efforts in areas like Constance Bay.

People living in some flood-threatened neighbourhoods are still being asked to prepare to evacuate as water levels on the Ottawa River continue to rise.

The City of Ottawa is asking for people in West Carleton to be ready for a sudden surge this weekend.

The Ottawa River could rise 50 centimetres above peak levels seen during the devastating flooding of May 2017.

Some areas could see record-high water levels by the middle of next week, according to the latest forecast from the Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board (ORRPB), which controls reservoir levels along the length of the river basin.

However, the prediction, issued Friday morning, is "subject to a high degree of uncertainty," according to the board, which keeps records dating back to 1950.