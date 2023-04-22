Ottawa River levels stabilize, but rainy forecast has some homeowners uneasy

Residents living along the Ottawa River continue to monitor its levels closely, with some residents already resorting to pumping water out of their homes.

An Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board spokesperson said Saturday that flows in most areas along the main stem of the river were starting to slow down and stabilize.

But the rain expected in the coming days — which could be heavy in some areas — could change the situation.

"These additional volumes of water may lead to additional increases along the main stem. We're not talking major increases but slight increases," said Manon Lalonde, principal engineer at the board.

"What I am recommending is for people who did put measures in place to protect their home is to leave them for a little bit."

'We're stressed'

According to Environment Canada's forecast for Ottawa, there's a chance of showers every day from now until Friday.

In the Aylmer sector of Gatineau, Que., pumps were working hard Saturday as water flowed over the riverbank and covered some of the neighbourhood's streets.

"I won't kid you, we're stressed," said Catherine Lemay who has lived in Aylmer for 15 years.

Lemay made it through the last two major floods in 2017 and 2019 with minimal damage to her home on chemin Fraser, but she's still worried about having to flee with her three children.

On Saturday, the gas had already been shut off by the utility, she said.

"We're trying to be hopeful. We're hoping that it will pretty much stay the way it is and then subside," Lemay said.

Mario Zanth, mayor of Clarence-Rockland, Ont., speaks to a reporter on April 22, 2023. About 50 homes in the eastern Ontario city have been affected by flooding on the Ottawa River. (Radio-Canada)

Similar situation in parts of eastern Ontario

Across the river in Clarence-Rockland, Ont., Mayor Mario Zanth has been busy handing out supplies to residents as they also watch the river rise.

"We're ready for whatever it brings," Zanth said Saturday, adding that about 50 homes have been touched by flooding so far.

According to the projections from South Nation Conservation, the local conservation authority, local water levels appear to be peaking lower than predicted, Zanth said.

"We were expecting [the river] to go up by a metre. It hasn't reached that. It reached a couple of feet," he said.

A look at the flooding in Clarence-Rockland, Ont., on Saturday. (David Bates/Radio-Canada )

Matthew Cragg was out Saturday helping his neighbours, and said while his home should be OK — it doesn't have a basement — others have water in their basements or under their elevated cottages, with pumps going all the time.

"We put the [sandbags], we put the dirt along the foundation, we do the best we can," he said.

"As long as necessary, that's just what we do."