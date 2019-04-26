Heavy rain on the way, Environment Canada warns

Environment Canada is warning Ottawa could see a significant amount of rain starting Thursday.

The agency issued a special weather statement on Wednesday afternoon warning between 20 and 40 millimetres of rain could fall before tapering off Friday.

The agency said it expected rain would begin early Thursday morning and continue overnight and into Friday.

With so much rain in the last few weeks, the ground is saturated and won't be able to absorb the rainfall, prompting Environment Canada to warn of more flooding.

The Ottawa River Regulation and Planning Board has indicated that after several days in decline, water levels will begin to creep back up this week in the Ottawa region.

The river is not expected to reach this spring's peak water levels again, however.