Need time off to save your flooded home? You likely won't be fired

People who are missing work because they're out dealing with flooded homes may not be guaranteed their pay, but they have some job protection under the law.

That's according to University of Ottawa law professor Gilles Levasseur, even though the law in Ontario and Quebec doesn't explicitly provide a provision for leave due to natural disasters.

Levasseur says the law should, however, protect people from being terminated or losing benefits due to an "act of God."

"The employee is able to request that he be able to continue saving his actual house because he's in a situation where it's out of control and he needs that time to be able to execute," Levasseur said.

"That doesn't mean that necessarily he should be paid for the hours he's absent."

Levasseur says people should document their situation if they need to miss work to respond to flooding. (CBC)

People dealing with flooding may have cash flow problems, Levasseur said, as they wait for government or charitable aid.

He said employers and employees can come to their own arrangements, like changing the worker's schedule or letting them work remotely.

"When we look at the law, that's one thing. But also, organizations have to look at the way they treat the employees in that specific moment," he said.

"It's important because it's part of the organizational culture to deal with these problems and be supportive of people."

3 pieces of advice

Public Service and Procurement Canada has advised managers in the civil service to be flexible with employees who may be absent as they deal with flooding or personal circumstances related to the disaster.

The Quebec government reopened its offices in Gatineau Friday after closing them most of the week.

Levasseur said people who need time off work should take three basic steps to protect themselves, in case issues arise: