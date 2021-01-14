Skip to Main Content
Ottawa·Photos

The 1st day of the stay-at-home order, in pictures

Ottawa was quieter than usual under the first day of a new provincial stay-at-home order, but not a complete ghost town.

New restrictions will be in place until at least Feb. 11

CBC News ·
A woman walks past a mural in downtown Ottawa on Jan. 14, 2021, the first day of a new stay-at-home order in Ontario. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

After all, the order — which came into effect yesterday and is slated to last until at least Feb. 11 — includes a number of exceptions, from buying groceries and walking one's dog to heading to and from work.

Here are a few shots, mostly from the downtown, that give a sense of life under the new restrictions.

A highway sign notifies drivers to stay home as they make their way along the Queensway in Ottawa on Thursday, the first day of Ontario's new stay-at-home order. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)
A man checks his phone outside a Middle Eastern restaurant on Bank Street. Restaurants are still allowed to offer takeout under the current rules. (David Richard/Radio-Canada)
A pedestrian walks past a handwritten sign that reads 'Homeless lives matter, too.' The province has said the current stay-at-home order does not apply to homeless people. (David Richard/Radio-Canada)
A woman wears a mask as she sits inside a bus shelter in the city's downtown. OC Transpo has not announced any changes to service since the order went into effect. (Brian Morris/CBC)
A man wearing a mask and fogged-up glasses walks in downtown Ottawa on Thursday during the stay-at-home order. (Brian Morris/CBC)
A woman runs through Major's Hill Park on Thursday. The province has deemed exercise to be a valid reason to be out in public. (Andrew Lee/CBC)
Colonel By Drive in downtown Ottawa is free of traffic on Thursday afternoon. (Andrew Lee/CBC)
Parking spots sit empty outside stores in the ByWard Market. (Andrew Lee/CBC)
Comments

