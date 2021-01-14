The 1st day of the stay-at-home order, in pictures
Ottawa was quieter than usual under the first day of a new provincial stay-at-home order, but not a complete ghost town.
New restrictions will be in place until at least Feb. 11
CBC News ·
After all, the order — which came into effect yesterday and is slated to last until at least Feb. 11 — includes a number of exceptions, from buying groceries and walking one's dog to heading to and from work.
Here are a few shots, mostly from the downtown, that give a sense of life under the new restrictions.
