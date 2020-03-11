Ottawa records 1st case of coronavirus

A case of the novel coronavirus has been reported in Ottawa, according to Ontario's Ministry of Health.

The man in his 40s contracted the virus while travelling in Austria, according to the ministry's website. The ministry did not provide any information about when the man returned to Ottawa, or where he's been since.

The man is currently self-isolating, the ministry says.

There are currently 182 confirmed cases of the virus in Austria, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

News of Ottawa's first case came just hours before the WHO declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.

Last week, the city's medical officer of health, Dr. Vera Etches, warned it would only be "a matter of time" before the respiratory illness arrived in Ottawa.

There are currently 36 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario. Five more cases in the province have been "resolved," meaning the patient is no longer showing signs of infection based on two consecutive tests performed 24 hours apart.

Ottawa Public Health plans to provide an update on the local situation at 3 p.m. Wednesday. The Ministry of Health will also hold a news conference at 2 p.m.

On Wednesday, the Public Health Agency of Canada reported one of the quarantined passengers from the Grand Princess cruise ship has tested positive for COVID-19 at CFB Trenton.