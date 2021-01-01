Skip to Main Content
Ottawa

Ottawa welcomes first baby of 2021

Harlow Winter Margaret Bianco was born at 12:09 a.m. at the Family Birthing Centre at the Montfort Hospital.

First baby of the new year born at 12:09 a.m. at Montfort Hospital

CBC News ·
Harlow Winter Margaret Bianco, the first baby born in 2021 in Ottawa, is seen here with mother Brandy McCann and father Bruce Bianco. The baby was born at the Montfort Hospital nine minutes after midnight on New Year's Day. (Supplied by the Montfort Hospital)

Ottawa's first baby of the new year gave herself some extra time to separate herself from 2020.

Harlow Winter Margaret Bianco was born at 12:09 a.m. at the Family Birthing Centre at the Montfort Hospital.

Her mother, Brandy McCann, gave birth with the help of midwife Céline Goodrich.

McCann and her partner, Bruce Bianco, took Harlow home a few hours later to meet her siblings Payton, Marcus, Mason and Cormac.

Harlow joins a new generation, being dubbed "coronial" babies, to refer to the fact that they were conceived and born during the coronavirus pandemic.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now