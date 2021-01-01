Ottawa welcomes first baby of 2021

Ottawa's first baby of the new year gave herself some extra time to separate herself from 2020.

Harlow Winter Margaret Bianco was born at 12:09 a.m. at the Family Birthing Centre at the Montfort Hospital.

Her mother, Brandy McCann, gave birth with the help of midwife Céline Goodrich.

McCann and her partner, Bruce Bianco, took Harlow home a few hours later to meet her siblings Payton, Marcus, Mason and Cormac.

Harlow joins a new generation, being dubbed "coronial" babies, to refer to the fact that they were conceived and born during the coronavirus pandemic.