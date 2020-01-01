Ottawa's first baby of 2020 born as clock struck midnight

Ottawa's first baby of the new decade is a 7 lb 2 oz. baby boy, born at 12:00 am at the Ottawa Hospital's General Campus.

The baby's mother, Vascu Anand, 40, told CBC she went in for a checkup on New Year's Eve, when her water broke.

The infant, who doesn't have a name yet, wasn't due until Jan. 8.

Anand said there was a lot of excitement in the delivery room, when the doctor and nurses realized the baby was born at the stroke of midnight.

Vascu Anand, 40, welcomed her fourth child just after midnight on Jan. 1, 2020. (Hillary Johnstone/CBC)

"Right away we were thinking, it's exactly 12 o'clock," said Anand.

"Then they came to me, the team, they said, 'this is the first baby,' and everybody was so excited," she said.

'Such a lucky baby'

Anand and her husband have three older daughters, ages five, 14 and 16.

The couple's family live in India, where their oldest daughter was also born.

"I right away feel like [this is] such a lucky baby. Right away he's famous. Everybody comes to see him. He got gifts from the hospital. I feel very, very lucky," said Anand.

The couple said they are still working on a name for the baby.

"Still fighting for [a name], everybody is giving me opinions," Anand joked.