Spate of Vanier fires worries residents

People living in Vanier say recent suspicious fires are raising concerns about previous unsolved arson cases in the neighbourhood.

Jenni Campbell woke up on July 16 to her neighbour's house burning on St. Denis Street.

"We bought our house maybe four years ago and there's been a really alarming number of fires since we moved in," said Campbell. "It's a fear."

Ottawa police are investigating four fires that took place between July 7 and July 22 near the Richelieu-Vanier Community Centre.

The fires, which included a garbage collection area, a shed, a basement and a house, all happened between 2 a.m. and 4:30 a.m.

Police are not linking the fires, although the arson unit acknowledges similarities between two of the incidents.

2017 serial arsonist in Vanier

In 2017, police investigated a serial arsonist who they said was responsible for 11 fires in Vanier. The person was never arrested — adding to fears about this new series of fires.

The arsonist was known to set fires in recycling boxes.

Jenni Campbell is considering moving out of the area for fear of her family's safety. (Patrick Louiseize/ Radio-Canada)

Campbell said she's been careful about where she puts her recycling ever since. Following the reports of these new fires, she said it may be time for her family to leave the neighbourhood.

"We're looking at our options now ... it makes you question whether it's the safest place for your family," she said.

Other residents are also worried about waking up to a fire.

"I live here, there are other elderly people who live in this building. We have seven units here. If it burns down, would you end up in the street?" said Madeleine Champagne, who lives in a nearby apartment building.

'We have to be vigilant,' councillor says

Rideau-Vanier Coun. Mathieu Fleury said he's reluctant to draw a link between the recent fires and the past arson problem.

Rideau-Vanier Coun. Mathieu Fleury says residents need to be on the look out for suspicious behaviour. (CBC)

"We're not there at this point. Ottawa fire is telling us there's no link in terms of how the fires were started," he said.

He said neighbours should look out for each other if there's suspicious behaviour and take precautions when it comes to waste disposal — such as keeping bins away from structures that can catch fire easily.

"We have to be vigilant ... if your neighbour is not around, just keeping an eye out," Fleury said.

"Some of the awareness factors that were brought forward in 2017 remain very valid."