5 years after his crib caught fire, Ottawa boy meets his heroes

Cody McNeil was only a toddler when his crib caught on fire in the middle of the night at his family west Ottawa home, severely burning his face and limbs.

He is now six years old, and the boy wanted to meet the firefighters who helped his family and saved their home in 2017.

"I'm so excited to be here," Cody said after meeting some firefighters at Ottawa Fire Station 46 in Stittsville.

"Feels like I'm part of the team."

In February 2017, Cody was 18 months old when he was taken to hospital in critical condition with severe burns to his face and limbs.

The fire in his crib at the McNeil family home in Kanata happened just after 2 a.m. and those flames were so powerful, they reached his lungs, and he spent 21 days in hospital recovering. Cody has since had three surgeries to treat his burns.

His mom, Tammy McNeil, says on the fifth anniversary of the fire earlier this week, Cody said he wanted to go to the fire station.

"It's a little overwhelming. But we're really grateful to the fire department for everything they did for us five years ago," said McNeil, who called the station to ask if Cody could visit, and they acquiesced.

WATCH | Cody has fun at the station, parents describe harrowing night:

Boy reunites with firefighters five years after being injured in bedroom fire Duration 2:05 When Cody McNeil was 18 months old, a humidifier in his room caught fire, severely burning him before his mother could pull him out of his crib. Now six years old, he got to meet the firefighters who responded that night. 2:05

'Fireball' created when opening bedroom door

Cody's dad, Chris McNeil, described waking up to a smoke alarm upstairs before his wife opened Cody's bedroom.

"Unfortunately, what happened, as she opened the door, the room flooded with oxygen — created basically a fireball that launched right at his crib. And that's when all hell broke loose," he said. "His crib went up in flames."

He remembers Tammy running into the burning room and grabbing Cody from the crib before the mother and son escaped the house into an ongoing winter storm.

Chris says he tried to put the fire out but was unsuccessful, so he followed his family with only a coat and his boxers.

Cody poses with firefighter Steve Styles who responded to the call in 2017. (Avanthika Anand/CBC)

Working smoke alarms likely saved Cody's life

Acting district fire chief Steve Styles recalls responding to the home to find Cody suffering from severe burns.

Styles said the station got a call in the middle of the night for smoke in a home, and said the family was already outside when they arrived on scene.

"As we got out of the truck, we realized Cody had some major burns," said Styles. "I had a firefighter attend to Cody's first aid, and we split the crew up and went in and did a search."

Cody's bedroom was on fire at that point, and Styles said the crew "knocked the fire down" with hoses.

"It was a lot of black smoke, a lot of heat," Styles said. "He was alive, so that made us all feel pretty good."

Styles said it was "pretty awesome" to meet Cody again.

Cody McNeil poses with a firefighter. The boy says he is not afraid of fire despite suffering from severe burns at just 18 months old. (Avanthika Anand/CBC)

Gwen Lewis, the division chief of fire prevention, said it's remarkable and critical Cody is not scared of fire, and that he's excited about meeting the firefighters and touring the station.

She says this event is a reminder about the importance of working fire alarms in the home.

"This family had working smoke alarms and that's what alerted them to the fire," said Lewis.

Chris McNeil says he tries to tell everyone he speaks to about this event: "Check your smoke alarms, it could save a life."