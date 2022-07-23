Firefighters rescue unconscious driver, stop car from falling into river

Ottawa firefighters completed a rescue out of a movie scene Friday night after a driver's car went off the side of the road and nearly fell 15-20 feet into the water below.

Police notified firefighters of a collision at Bank Street and Riverside Drive at 8:27 p.m., where it appeared the driver had hit a tree or pole, an Ottawa Fire Services release said.

Firefighters got on the scene about four minutes after getting the call and were told the driver was unconscious and trapped inside the car, teetering on the edge of the road.

The vehicle was quickly tied off to prevent it from falling, but the water rescue teams were sent in as a precaution.

At approx 20:27, <a href="https://twitter.com/OttFire?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OttFire</a> responded for a vehicle that hit a pole & was hanging off a ledge at risk of falling into the Rideau River. The driver was unconscious & trapped inside the vehicle.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OttNews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OttNews</a> <br><br>🎥 <a href="https://twitter.com/CapFireResponse?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CapFireResponse</a> <a href="https://t.co/mHRustBeNv">pic.twitter.com/mHRustBeNv</a> —@OttFire

About 20 minutes after first arriving on scene, firefighters started removing the door to get the driver out.

At 8:47 p.m., the door was completely removed, and the driver was taken out.

Ottawa Paramedic Service attended the scene and the driver was taken to hospital.

Their condition is unknown.