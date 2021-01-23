Overnight fire leaves row house resident displaced

An overnight fire in the city's south end left one woman with burns and left one unit of a row house uninhabitable.

Multiple 911 calls were made about the fire shortly before midnight on Friday, according to a media release from Ottawa Fire Services.

Upon arrival, crews confirmed a working fire in a middle unit of the six-door row house on Millstream Way near Alanis Private.

Firefighters immediately began providing care for the woman in her 60s, who reported burns and sought shelter in the backyard, said the release. The woman was transferred to the care of paramedics.

The fire was deemed under control shortly after midnight, and crews were able to protect the other units of the row house.

An Ottawa Fire Services spokesperson said Saturday it's suspected the fire was caused by cooking.