Ottawa explosion update: Fire marshal to start digging into blast site

The Ontario fire marshal's office says it expects to start several days worth of excavation work Tuesday at the scene of the major east Ottawa explosion.

The morning gas leak and explosion levelled a few homes and damaged many more in Minto's Avalon Vista development around 6:20 a.m.

Six people were taken to hospital, including two workers pulled from the rubble, and it's "a bit of a miracle" more people weren't more seriously hurt, according to the local city councillor.

About 30 families can't yet return home, according to Minto, and they won't be able to get back inside their homes until investigators finish their work into the cause of the explosion.

The Office of the Fire Marshal, which is one of the lead investigators, said Tuesday that officials are using a drone to look over the scene before they start excavating it.

That excavation work should start later Tuesday and should take several days, it added.

WATCH | CBC drone footage from Monday:

Drone footage shows Monday morning explosion aftermath in east Ottawa Duration 1:29 Four homes were destroyed in a gas leak explosion on Feb. 13, 2023. (Felix Desroches/CBC)

Ontario's Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development, which is part of the investigation, said four workers were injured: two working for a self-employed contractor and two for an interior finishing company.

It has issued two unspecified requirements to Minto Communities and one unspecified requirement to Potvin Construction.

Other agencies involved in the investigation include the Technical Standards and Safety Authority, which is Ontario's regulator for fuels, boilers, pressure vessels and elevating devices, as well as Ottawa firefighters and Ottawa police.