Lightning sparks 3 overnight roof fires

Lightning caused three overnight roof fires overnight in west Ottawa.

The first was called into firefighters at about 10:35 p.m. Thursday on Ambiance Drive in Barrhaven. Several people reported they believed lightning struck the roof of a townhouse.

Massive fire behind my home in Ambiance. Most likely from lightning that struck <a href="https://twitter.com/ctvottawa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ctvottawa</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCOttawa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCOttawa</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Charlie_Senack?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Charlie_Senack</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/StuntmanStu?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@StuntmanStu</a> <a href="https://t.co/asmP7uuFXC">pic.twitter.com/asmP7uuFXC</a> —@THEjefforange

It took an hour for firefighters to get the flames under control.

Nobody was injured. Firefighters said people at the scene helped an older woman get out of one of the units.

Two units were too seriously damaged for residents to return to. The fire caused an estimated $600,000 to $700,000 in damage.

Ottawa Fire on scene of a 2-Alarm fire at 103 Ambiance DR in Barrhaven. Multiple calls received reporting a house hit by lightening. The fire has been contained to the roof and attics of 2 units in a 4-door residential row. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottcity?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottcity</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottfire?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottfire</a> <a href="https://t.co/GKiR03wEv3">pic.twitter.com/GKiR03wEv3</a> —@OFSFirePhoto

The first fire happened on Ambiance Way in Barrhaven, near the intersection of Crestway and Leikin drives. (Scott Stilborn/Ottawa Fire Services)

2nd fire

The second fire happened on Brockington Crescent in Nepean at about 1:50 a.m. on the roof of a two-storey home.

Most of the damage was isolated to the roof and attic, but a wall on the second floor was also scorched.

Nobody was injured. The two people living there won't be able to return home, but have another place to stay.

Brockington Crescent is near the intersection of Woodroffe Avenue and Medhurst Drive. (CBC)

3rd fire

The final roof fire happened on Waterford Way, just off Prince of Wales Drive south of Hunt Club Road.

Firefighters were called to a four-unit rowhouse at 2:05 a.m. and battled the fire for just under two hours.

One family won't be able to return back home, but nobody was injured.

Damage for this fire is estimated at $300,000 to $400,000.

A total of six people were displaced.

Peter Kimbell, a warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada, said while the overnight weather was unusual, Ottawa has actually had fewer lightning storms then typical for this time of year.

"We've seen this in the past. Sometimes they do hit structures and cause damage. Why three in one night? Can't answer that one. That's mother nature."