Firefighters douse dryer fire on Laurier Avenue W.

Ottawa firefighters have extinguished a blaze that was largely contained to a clothes dryer inside an apartment unit on Laurier Avenue W.

Firefighters were called to 324 Laurier Ave. W at Bank Street by the apartment's occupant on Saturday afternoon.

The apartment's occupant was able to evacuate safely, according to firefighters.

Firefighters say the fire was contained mainly to the inside of the dryer, but also affected the area immediately surrounding the dryer.

The fire was declared under control at 3:32 p.m.

There were no reported injuries and Ottawa firefighters say there is no need to investigate the blaze.

Laurier Avenue W. has been temporarily closed to traffic between Bank and Kent Streets.