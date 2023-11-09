1 dead after house fire south of Ottawa airport

Ottawa's fire department says a woman rescued from a burning home south of the international airport has died.

Ottawa Fire Services said in a social media post around 10:20 a.m. that firefighters had just brought someone out of a burning home on Bowesville Road between Earl Armstrong and Rideau roads.

An Ottawa paramedic spokesperson said a woman who had to be resuscitated at the scene was taken to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition.

Fire department spokesperson Nick DeFazio later said she died from her injuries.

Paramedics also said a man who's considered stable was hospitalized for smoke inhalation and a third person was treated on the scene and didn't go to hospital.

Emergency crews respond to a reported explosion on Bowesville Road south of the Ottawa International Airport the morning of Nov. 9, 2023. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

The first of multiple 911 calls about the fire came around 10 a.m., DeFazio said. Some callers reported explosions, and Ottawa police posted on social media there had been an explosion, but DeFazio said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Vehicle tires in a garage can pop from the heat of a fire and lead to reports of explosions, he gave as an example.

Firefighters were told to leave the building around 10:40 a.m., he said, because the building had been cleared and a ceiling was at risk of collapse.

Firefighters have been evacuated out of the basement.

In a social media post, police said this stretch of Bowesville was closed and asked people to avoid the area.

DeFazio said the investigation will involve Ottawa fire experts and police, and be led by the Ontario fire marshal's office.

The fire happened about three kilometres south of the airport and 15 kilometres south of the city core.