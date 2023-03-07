1 dead after fire in Sandy Hill apartment

Ottawa paramedics say one person was pronounced dead at the scene of a fire on Wiggins Private in central Ottawa Monday night.

In a news release, Ottawa Fire Services said they were called to the scene in the south end of the Sandy Hill neighbourhood near the Rideau River at about 10:10 p.m.

The first sign something was wrong came from the alarm company, they said, then 911 callers reported smoke and flames were coming from a first-floor window.

Firefighters said they found and attacked a fire in a first-floor bedroom when they arrived.

Other firefighters found someone in another part of the unit that was filled with heavy smoke, brought them outside and treated them until paramedics arrived, according to the news release.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The victim has not been identified.