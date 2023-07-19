1 dead after west Centretown fire

Ottawa firefighters say someone was found dead after an early morning fire near the intersection of Booth and Willow streets just west of the city core.

They told Radio-Canada it happened around midnight as Tuesday turned into Wednesday in a building with a shop and apartment that seemed to only have one person living there.

Ottawa Fire Services declined to share more details. Ottawa police confirmed someone had died but also declined to say more.

The scene is near both Little Italy and Chinatown about two kilometres from the Parliament Hill area.