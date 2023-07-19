Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Ottawa

1 dead after west Centretown fire

Ottawa firefighters say someone was found dead after an early morning fire near the intersection of Booth and Willow streets just west of the city core.

Ottawa firefighters say it happened around midnight near Booth and Willow streets

CBC News ·
A firefighter uses a ladder to get to the second floor of a two-storey building at night.
A fire broke out at a mixed-use building near the intersection of Booth and Willow streets near Ottawa's core early July 19, 2023. One person was found dead. (Radio-Canada)

Ottawa firefighters say someone was found dead after an early morning fire near the intersection of Booth and Willow streets just west of the city core.

They told Radio-Canada it happened around midnight as Tuesday turned into Wednesday in a building with a shop and apartment that seemed to only have one person living there.

Ottawa Fire Services declined to share more details. Ottawa police confirmed someone had died but also declined to say more.

The scene is near both Little Italy and Chinatown about two kilometres from the Parliament Hill area.

 

With files from Radio-Canada's Marie-Jeanne Dubreuil

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now