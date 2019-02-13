Several people have been forced out of their homes by a two-alarm fire in a small Catherine Street apartment complex.

Firefighters received multiple 911 calls Wednesday around 3 p.m. about the blaze at 129 Catherine St.

They arrived to find a considerable fire, and more crews were called to the scene.

Carter Struk, who lives in a house on Catherine Street, says he and his roommates smelled smoke from a fire that started next door. 0:38

Since the initial call fire has broken through the roof of the building and caused a partial collapse of the rear wall.

Firefighters are also working to prevent the fire from spreading to neighbouring properties, including the Ottawa Curling Club.

As of 4 p.m., no injuries had been reported. Residents were being kept warm in OC Transpo buses, and the Canadian Red Cross and the Salvation Army have both been called in to offer shelter, the fire department said.

A fire investigator is looking into the cause.