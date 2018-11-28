Arson experts, fire marshal looking into Carlington fire

The Ottawa police arson unit and Office of the Fire Marshal are investigating a fire west of central Ottawa Tuesday night.

Multiple 911 calls came in about the fire at 1290 Emperor Ave. at about 6:30 p.m.

The fire was contained to one unit in a four-unit, two storey apartment building and was quickly extinguished.

Ottawa fire officials said it appeared to have started in the bathroom.

There have been no details released about any injuries or a damage estimate.