Arson experts, fire marshal looking into Carlington fire
The Ottawa police arson unit and Ontario fire marshal's office are investigating a fire west of central Ottawa Tuesday night.
Fire in unit on Emperor Avenue appeared to start in the bathroom
Multiple 911 calls came in about the fire at 1290 Emperor Ave. at about 6:30 p.m.
The fire was contained to one unit in a four-unit, two storey apartment building and was quickly extinguished.
Ottawa fire officials said it appeared to have started in the bathroom.
There have been no details released about any injuries or a damage estimate.