Firefighters tackle 2 fires, carbon monoxide leak overnight

Ottawa firefighters responded to two house fires and a carbon monoxide leak in a condo building east of downtown overnight.

The first fire happened at about 11:40 p.m. Thursday in a basement of a Morin Street duplex near St-Laurent Boulevard and Montreal Road.

Two pet birds were killed and two adults suffered non-critical smoke inhalation and were taken to hospital.

Several hours later around 3:05 a.m Friday, firefighters responded to a kitchen fire at a home on Maria Goretti Circle south of McArthur Avenue.

Firefighters said smoke and flames could be seen from the side of a single-storey bungalow.

Three adults were transported to hospital for smoke inhalation, which paramedics said was not serious.

Firefighters said a fire on Maria Goretti Circle early Friday morning came from a kitchen fire involving the stove. (Scott Stillborn/Ottawa Fire Services)

A suspected carbon monoxide leak was also reported early Friday in the boiler room of a Vanier condo building on rue St-Denis.

The leak was sealed and the building was ventilated.

OC Transpo brought a bus to shelter the residents from 53 units while hazardous materials specialists and Enbridge gas workers investigated the leak.

Nobody was taken to hospital, though several reported headaches.

All have since returned to their units.