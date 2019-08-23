Woman seriously burned lighting incense stick
A woman in her 60s suffered serious burns to most of her body when her clothing caught fire as she lit an aromatherapy stick in a home in the south Ottawa neighbourhood of Findlay Creek on Friday.
Ottawa paramedics said it happened around 9:30 a.m.
The woman was lighting an aromatherapy stick similar to incense when her clothes caught fire, paramedics said.
She was taken to the Ottawa Hospital's burn centre in critical, life-threatening condition.
A man in his 40s burned his hands trying to douse the flames. Another man in his 60s suffered a "medical incident" after the fire and was also taken to hospital, paramedics said.