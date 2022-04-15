Open-air fires banned in Ottawa

Ottawa Fire Services is implementing a fire ban for the entire city, effective immediately.

All open-air fires, even on properties with open air fire permits, are prohibited, the fire department said Friday. The ban applies to agricultural burns, brush pile burns, campfires and wood burning outdoor fireplaces.

Devices that don't need a permit (propane, ethanol and natural gas fireplaces and barbecues) aren't included.

The fire department implemented the ban because of environmental conditions, including a large volume of dry vegetation which "increases risks and can quickly lead to fast and uncontrolled spread of fire," a news release said.

"This ban will remain in place until conditions improve and the green grass starts to show through tall dead grass," it said.

The fire department also recommends keeping combustible materials away from buildings and propane tanks, ensuring propane tanks are at least three metres from buildings, storing wood piles a safe distance from homes and making sure cigarettes are safely thrown out.