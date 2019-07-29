Fire ban in effect for Ottawa as dry spell continues

There's a fire ban in effect for Ottawa due to the summer dry spell.

All open air fires are banned, including those at properties that obtained open air fire permits, according to Ottawa Fire Services.

Other nearby communities will continue to allow open air fires, including Gatineau Park, Kingston and Algonquin Park.

There does remain a "very high" risk of forest fires in the Gatineau area, though, according to the Quebec organization responsible for monitoring fire risk.

There were also two active forest fires in the Pembroke and Algonquin Park areas as of Monday afternoon, according to the Ontario government, and the risk of more forest fires in that area is "extreme."