Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Ottawa·New

Ottawa medical centre fire triggers arson investigation

Ottawa firefighters say the investigation into a fire at a medical centre east of downtown Thursday morning has been turned over to police.

St. Laurent Medical Centre has walk-in clinic, family doctors and pharmacy

CBC News ·
A van with fire department markings and police car out front of a building that's blocked by yellow tape.
Ottawa Fire Services and Ottawa Police Service vehicles are parked out front of the St. Laurent Medical Centre Sept. 1, 2022. (Emmanuelle Poisson/Radio-Canada)

Ottawa firefighters say the investigation into a fire at a medical centre east of downtown Thursday morning has been turned over to police.

Firefighters were called to the St. Laurent Medical Centre around 4:10 a.m., according to a news release.

There was smoke and flames at the back of the building when they arrived and they were able to mostly limit damage to its outside, with the added challenge that flames were close to a gas meter.

The fire was deemed under control around 4:55 a.m. Nobody was injured.

Just after 8 a.m., an Ottawa Fire Services spokesperson told Radio-Canada it was considered a criminal fire and the investigation had been turned over to police. Ottawa police haven't put out any information yet.

The centre on St. Laurent Boulevard near Donald Street hosts a walk-in clinic, a team of family doctors, a pharmacy and skin-care services, according to its website.

It's not immediately clear if and how those services are affected by the fire.

What looks like insulation sits in a parking lot, along with other debris.
There was debris toward the back of the building visible from the street. (Emmanuelle Poisson/Radio-Canada)

Ottawa police are also investigating two suspicious fires nearby early Wednesday morning: a little over a kilometre away from the medical centre on Irwin Miller Street and about two kilometres away on Jeanne-Mance Street.

With files from Radio-Canada's Emmanuelle Poisson

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now