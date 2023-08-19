4 people sent to hospital after southeast Ottawa townhomes fire

Four people are in hospital in stable condition after a fire damaged some townhomes and displaced people in Ottawa's south end on Saturday.

Ottawa Fire Services fought the blaze in the 150 block of Somero Priv. off of Tapiola Cres.

At one point, firefighters had to be "evacuated from the structure" as part of the building started to collapse, according to a social media update.

By 12:43 p.m., fire services confirmed all building occupants were accounted for.

At one point, firefighters had to retreat because part of the building started collapsing, according to Ottawa Fire Service. (Ottawa Fire Services/Twitter)

Four units were involved in the fire.

The Canadian Red Cross and the Salvation Army will help those affected by this incident, according to the fire department.

The Ottawa Paramedic Service told CBC four people were taken to hospital. Two men suffered from smoke inhalation, while one woman in her late teens and one woman in her early teens sustained lacerations. All were in stable condition.

The fire was declared under control by 1:27 p.m.