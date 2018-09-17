Filipino community awaits news after deadly typhoon

Ottawa residents with friends and family in the Philippines are watching helplessly as the Southeast Asian country begins the grim job of digging out from the devastation wrought by Typhoon Mangkhut.

At last count at least 69 people in the Philippines and China have been killed by the typhoon, now downgraded to a tropical storm. Dozens are believed to have been buried by a landslide in Benguet province.

Dhom Rosete hails from the northwestern province of Ilocos Norte, an area slammed by strong winds, flooding and deadly landslides.

Rosete, chef and owner of Ka Familia Restaurant, Ottawa's only Filipino eatery, said the region is known for both its beauty and its agricultural production.

"It's devastating for me and my family," said Rosete, who can only watch the destruction on television.

Filipinos in Ottawa fear the destruction wrought by Typhoon Mangkhut will worsen existing food shortages in the Philippines. 0:45

Power outages add to worry

Power outages have made it impossible to reach loved ones to find out whether they're OK, Rosete said.

"My brother and his family are there, but we are not able to talk to them as electricity is down."

Right now prayer is the most powerful help we can offer. - Dhom Rosete

Rosete said he's heard from other relatives that his brother and family managed to flee their farm, but left behind acres of rice and corn crops that were destroyed by floods.

Rosete said Filipinos living in Ottawa will likely organize a fundraiser, but for now all they can do is pray.

"Right now prayer is the most powerful help we can offer, I guess, to my family and the rest of the friends and relatives back home."

Restaurateur Dhom Rosete hasn't heard from his brother, who lives in one of the Philippines' hardest-hit regions. (Sandra Abma/CBC News)

Fears of food shortage

Aimee Beboso, chair of the Philippine Migrants Society of Canada, said she's most worried about a potential food shortage in the typhoon's wake.

"Philippines are already experiencing a rice shortage," Beboso said.

Now that the typhoon has ravaged the country's major rice- and corn-producing region, she fears not only shortages and steep increases in food prices, but also the potential for starvation, especially among poor villagers.

Bebosa said even though the Philippines are prone to typhoons, the government has failed to take necessary precautions.

"Lack of infrastructure, overmining and deforestation play a role in worsening the conditions," said Bebosa, whose group is leading an education program to raise awareness about the effects of climate change on the country.

"The best way is sustainable development and planning in the face of inevitable weather challenges."