Busy weekend ahead for Ottawa festival goers

There's plenty on the roster this weekend for Ottawa festivals.

Here's a look at some of the things you might want to check out if you are looking for something to do.

The Ottawa Lebanese Festival

Now 28 years in the running, the Lebanese Festival attracts thousands of people every year.

If you've got a sweet tooth, or just an appetite, this is likely the festival for you.

While there's a midway, live music, and a licensed lounge, for many people, the real draw is the food.

Some of the volunteers creating hummus, tabouleh and other traditional Lebanese favourites have been making it for decades, often with recipes from the kitchens of their mothers and grandmothers.

Others are making saj – a flatbread that requires a certain expertise.

"The women that do this are very skilled at doing it and it is an exhausting job," said volunteer Christine Ayoub. "There are very few women who know how to do this."

The festival runs through the weekend at St. Elias Cathedral across from Mooney's Bay.

There's free parking at the Canada Post Building at Heron Road and Riverside Drive, and a shuttle to the site.

Natsu Matsuri

If you're looking for a Japanese experience, the 14th annual Natsu Matsuri festival happens Sunday, July 22, 2018 from 11 a.m until 4 p.m. at the Marion Dewar Plaza at Ottawa City Hall.

They'll be a variety of food, as well as performers including dancers and martial artists.

A number of exhibitor booths will offer insight into Japanese culture.

Fortissimo

For music and pageantry, you may want to spend an evening on Parliament Hill.

Fortissimo is a military and musical spectacular featuring massed military bands, pipes and drums, guest performers and the soldiers of the Ceremonial Guard.

Thousands of spectators have taken in performances since they began in 1997.

Canadian Stone Carving Festival

For a festival on the cutting edge, you'll want to head to Sparks Street to Canadian Stone Carving Festival

More than 30 professional carvers, artisans and enthusiasts will meet with the public as they turn blocks of limestone into one-of-a-kind works of art using traditional methods.

There will also be the opportunity to try your hand at it yourself if you are so inclined.

The festival is by donation, and offers a unique opportunity to give back to the community.

Proceeds go to help art programs at Ottawa Inner-City Ministries, and provide tuition at the Ottawa School of Art for youth living on the street.

It starts at noon Friday, July 20th on Sparks Street near Bank, and goes all weekend.