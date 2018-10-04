Budget promises millions more for Phoenix fix

The federal budget unveiled Tuesday contains new money to fix and eventually replace the federal government payroll system, and reveals plans to build new bridges across the Ottawa River.

Here are some of the highlights.

More money for Phoenix fix

The government is setting aside $553 million between now and April 2022 — $374 million by April 2020 — to fix the failed Phoenix pay system, which has improperly paid tens of thousands of public servants since its launch in February 2016.

That will bring the total dedicated to fixing Phoenix to $1.5 billion.

The Treasury Board, which is leading the search for a new pay system, will get $25 million. The department is hoping to bring forward options this spring.

The budget contains $13.7 million over the next five years to help make federal government workplaces more accessible, and devotes $6.3 million to reduce food waste in federal government offices, also over the next five years.

New bridges in Ottawa's future

The budget mentions two new crossings over the Ottawa River between the capital and Gatineau, but doesn't say when or, in one case, where.

It singles out the 118-year-old Alexandra Bridge for replacement, but doesn't contain money for the cost of the project.

The federal government is also calling for a sixth crossing in the capital region, part of a long-term interprovincial crossing plan.

The work will be led and mostly financed by the National Capital Commission, along with both provincial governments and the cities of Ottawa and Gatineau.

Earlier plans for a new crossing at Kettle Island in Ottawa's east end faltered.

The budget also sets aside $80.4 million over the next 10 years for the maintenance and improvement of other crossings in the National Capital Region.

Funding for housing, farmers

Here are some other items that could affect our region.