Man stabbed to death early Tuesday morning

A man died Tuesday morning after he was stabbed in an apartment on Saratoga Place, near the intersection of Bank Street and Hunt Club Road, Ottawa police say.

Emergency crews say they were called there at about 1:30 a.m.

Ottawa paramedics say they took one stabbing victim from the scene to hospital in life-threatening condition. Police said the victim, a man, died in hospital.

He has not been identified. No arrests have been made and no suspects have been announced.

Police also said they found an injured woman at the scene when they arrived. Paramedics said they took a second adult to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The incident happened about 10 kilometres south of downtown Ottawa.