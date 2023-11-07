Pedestrian killed in crash on Walkley Road

A pedestrian was killed when he was struck by the driver of a vehicle in Ottawa's southeast end Monday night.

The driver was travelling down Walkley Road around 8:40 p.m. when the collision happened between Heatherington and Heron roads, Ottawa police wrote in a news release Tuesday afternoon.

A 65-year-old man was hit and died of his injuries, police said.

This is the second fatal collision involving a pedestrian in less than a week.

Police ask anyone who may have dashcam footage of the collision to contact them at 613-236-1222, ext. 2345.