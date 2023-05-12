2 killed in single-vehicle rollover on Highway 417 ramp

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say two occupants of a vehicle that crashed and rolled off Ottawa's westbound 417 off-ramp to Hunt Club Road Friday morning have died.

First responders were called to the single-vehicle crash just before 5:30 a.m., OPP said in an email.

Ottawa Fire Services said the vehicle was upside down in a field when they arrived, and landed about 120 metres from the road, down an embankment. Firefighters with heavy rescue vehicles took the doors off the vehicle to get the people out.

The victims, who paramedics said were adults, died at the scene. They have not been identified.

The ramp is closed, OPP said. The next available exits are Anderson Road before the closed ramp, and Walkley Road after it.

Ottawa police have closed Hunt Club Road from Hawthorne Road to the 417.