Ottawa

Fatal crash on Carling Avenue near DND HQ

A fatal single-vehicle crash has closed Carling Avenue between Moodie Drive and Herzberg Road.

CBC News ·
Ottawa police are asking people to avoid the stretch of Carling Avenue west of Moodie Drive. (CBC)

The city first tweeted about the road closure at about 7:45 a.m.

Ottawa police say one person has died and they were the only person in the vehicle.

No further details are available about what happened.

