Fatal crash on Carling Avenue near DND HQ
A fatal single-vehicle crash has closed Carling Avenue between Moodie Drive and Herzberg Road.
The city first tweeted about the road closure at about 7:45 a.m.
Ottawa police say one person has died and they were the only person in the vehicle.
No further details are available about what happened.