Investigators probe fatal fire scene for signs of arson
Gatineau Police continue to investigate a fire that claimed the life of a three-month-old boy over the weekend.
Baby boy died in weekend blaze in Gatineau's Buckingham sector
Police spokesperson Renée Anne St-Amant said investigators are trying to determine whether the fire was deliberately set.
"We are still on scene analyzing the situation, and the scene is still protected," she said.
Four other family members were injured in the fire that broke out around 2 a.m. on Saturday on rue Paluck in Gatineau's Buckingham sector.
Firefighters were initially called to a vehicle fire outside the home, but the flames spread to the duplex.
with files from Yasmine Mehdi/Radio-Canada