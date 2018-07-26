Farmers cautiously optimistic after record rainfall breaks dry spell

After weeks of little rain in the capital region, farmers are feeling cautiously optimistic after a record rainfall on Wednesday.

"Things are starting to green up," said Ottawa farmer Rob Parks.

"Whether or not this came a little too late or not is to be determined when the combines roll through."

Earlier this month, Parks was worried the lack of rain could dry out some of his fields.

Now he is concerned the damage might be done.

"The plants are pretty much burned off in some areas and there's not going to be much there this fall."

But other areas seem to have retained some moisture and could rebound for harvesting season, thanks to this week's rain: 133 millimetres at the Ottawa International Airport so far.

"It's been a long time coming, but now that it's here, let's hope it makes a difference come fall," Parks chuckled.

Too much rain?

But the rain could be causing the opposite problem for farmers.

Alex Mackay-Smith and Juniper Turgeon are farmers in La Pêche, Que., about 40 kilometres north of Ottawa.

While they were happy to see the rain start to fall, they told CBC's Ottawa Morning that it may have been too much.

"We were enjoying the relaxation of the first rainfall and then it started raining harder and harder and harder. And I said to Alex, 'Well that's good, but maybe a bit too much. OK, slow down!'" Turgeon said.

Juniper Turgeon and Alex Mackay-Smith said they will have to resow their fields after rain washed their seed away. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

Mackay-Smith said after five weeks of no rain he doesn't want to complain, especially when they've been praying for rain.

"But it can cause some problems when so much comes so quickly," he said.

The two sowed their fields on Monday just before rain was expected to fall in La Pêche.

But with the excessive amount of rain most of the seed has washed away before it could germinate.

"We will probably go over and sow it again on Friday," Mackay-Smith said.

"It's probably another $500 to $600 in seed."

Alex Mackay-Smith checks out a field on Wednesday. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

But the unpredictability of the weather is just part of the job, he said.

"If we got stressed about the weather, we probably would have packed it up by now."

Parks echoed that sentiment.

"It comes down to the joys of farming, there's nothing you can do about the weather. End of story."