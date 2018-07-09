Ottawa-area farmers hoping for rain to beat dry conditions

Ottawa-area farmers are hoping for rain this week, as hot conditions threaten to dry out their crops.

Although the area is not experiencing extremely dry conditions yet, Ottawa farmer Rob Parks says the forecast doesn't look promising.

"Some of the drier ground right now is starting to really dry out fast," he said.

"If we don't get rain within another week, then we'll be into some serious conditions, I would think."

Little rain expected this week

Environment Canada's forecast for Ottawa-Gatineau shows a chance of showers on a few days this week, including Tuesday and Friday into the weekend.

In Quebec, the record-breaking heat wave has taken a toll on some farmers' strawberry harvests. (Navneet Pall/CBC)

But with little rain expected, Ralph Lang, who farms near Saint-Isidore, Que., says that likely won't be enough.

"If we get an inch of rain every week, it would help a lot," he said.

"Five millimetres doesn't help a lot, but it keeps things going."

Avoiding drought

Lang says he's hoping to avoid a repeat of the dry conditions that farmers in the area experienced several years ago.

In 2012, Ottawa saw moderate to severe drought conditions, according to Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada — an occurrence that it says happens only every 10 to 20 years.

For farmers, the loss of crops meant a big financial hit, Lang said, with dry conditions cutting their output nearly in half.

There are several areas throughout northern Ontario and around Georgian Bay that are classified as "abnormally dry," according to data from Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada.

The conditions in the Ottawa-Gatineau area aren't as severe, leaving room for optimism that things won't take a turn for the worse.

Still, Parks says farmers are always at the mercy of the environment.

"You put all your time and effort into it, and Mother Nature does whatever she decides to do."