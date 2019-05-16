A family whose home was spray painted with a racial slur is calling on Ottawa police to do more to combat hate crimes.

Nearly two weeks ago, someone wrote "N--gers, out!" in black letters on the garage door of Archille Konga's Merganser Street home in the city's east end.

Konga's wife was woken up by a neighbour ringing their doorbell at 2 a.m. to point out the graffiti.

"It was very, very shocking. When she called [me], she couldn't believe what happened. She was really devastated," Konga told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning.

Konga had been out of town, and his wife was home with their three children between the ages of 10 and 16.

His immediate reaction was to cover the slur, hiding the writing out of shame.

It happened in Ottawa. In Canada. - Archille Konga

But a few hours later, Konga said, they reconsidered.

"We can't hide these. We can't pretend it didn't happen," he said. "It did happen, and it happened in Ottawa. In Canada."

Three officers came by their house later that Saturday morning, but Konga said he heard a few days later the investigation may have been put on hold a few days because there were no leads.

The home of Archille Konga's family on Merganser Street near the Airport Parkway was recently the target of racist graffiti. (Supplied)

Wants dedicated police team

Two days after that, however, Konga said officers told him the investigation was still open. He now wants to know whether the file was ever closed in the first place.

He also wants a dedicated team of officers with specific training around hate crimes, and thinks more front-line officers should be patrolling neighbourhoods — something that may prevent further crimes.

"Police have to be ready to respond," he said. They have to have a team ready."

Their home was vandalized with racist graffiti earlier this month and ever since their 10-year-old daughter has been afraid to leave the house. 10:43

Conservation needs to continue

Konga said it was difficult making his children understand what happened and why his family was targeted. His youngest child was especially scared and confused, he said, not knowing if her friends would still like her.

He said he tried to assure her they wouldn't be targeted again.

Still, he wants the conversation around hate crimes to continue.

"It's a great opportunity for everyone to actually start that conversation in your family," he said. "I never thought this would happen to me."

After the racial slur, Konga said he's also questioning whether to stay in Canada where his children were born, or return to Cameroon.

"My dream was to raise my kids in this country."