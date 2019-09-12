Your CBC Ottawa guide to rural fall fairs

Whether you're looking for the excitement of a rodeo or the comfort of fresh baking, you'll want to check out our guide to some of the best fairs taking place in eastern Ontario this season.

The Spencerville Fair features lots of fun for kids, including horse and small animal shows, a midway and a giant pumpkin weigh-in.

There's also a demolition derby and even helicopter rides, if the weather is clear. Shuttle buses run from several locations across Ottawa directly to the fairgrounds.

Dates: From now until Sunday, Sept. 15.

Location: 22 Ryan St., Spencerville, Ont.

Cost: On Saturday: $10 for adults, $5 for children over five, and free for children five and under. On Sunday: $15 for adults, $5 for children, and free for children under five.

Want to know more about agriculture? The Spencerville Fair's 'barn of learning' might just be for you. (@SVilleFair/twitter)

Taking place at Upper Canada Village, this event features old-fashioned games and treats like fudge and lemonade. There will also be fresh produce, flowers and fine art for sale — and even a beard-growing competition.

Dates: Saturday, Sept. 14, and Sunday, Sept. 15.

Location: 13740 County Rd. 2, Morrisburg, Ont.

Cost: $22 for adults, $16 for students, $13 for youth, and free for children under five.

Hosted by the Middleville Agricultural Society, the theme of this weekend's fair will be "wildflowers and berries," and will feature buttermaking and blacksmith demonstrations. There will also be a parade of kids' tractors and a pet show.

Date: Saturday, Sept. 14

Location: 4189 Wolfgrove Rd., Middleville, Ont.

Cost: $5 for adults and youth, free for children under five.

Dairy shows are also one of the highlights of this year's Carp Fair. (@carpfair/twitter)

Featuring a demolition derby and a rodeo, the Carp Fair in rural west Ottawa also has a midway and family-friendly events.

There will be sheep shearing, a dog show and an antique auction. The fairgrounds are accessible via OC Transpo, and if you buy an advance ticket, you can take one of the free shuttles.

Dates: Thursday, Sept. 26, until Sunday, Sept. 29.

Location: 3790 Carp Rd.

Cost: $14 for an adult ($12 in advance), $6 for youth, and free for children under five. Three-day passes for people aged 13 and older are $35.

Like the sight and sound of old cars crashing into each other? You'll want to check out the Metcalfe Fair's demolition derby. (@MetcalfeFair/twitter)

This rural Ottawa fair includes a classic car show, a truck-pull competition and a midway, as well as a fiddling and step dancing showcase.

There will also be a kids' tent and an antique tractor competition.

Dates: Thursday Oct. 3, until Sunday, Oct. 6

Location: 2821 8th Line Rd.

Cost: On Thursday, $10 for adults, $5 for youth, and free for children under five. From Friday until Sunday, $12 for adults, $5 for youth, and free for children under five.

The theme of this year's fair is "celebrating homecrafts," and it will feature craft booths and arts vendors. There will also be a bouncy castle, puppet show and a petting farm.

Date: Saturday, Sept. 28.

Location: 194 Cameron Rd., McDonald's Corners, Ont.

Cost: $5 for adults, children under 18 free.