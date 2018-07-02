Thunderstorm, scorching heat hit Ottawa-Gatineau

A thunderstorm with powerful gusts of wind and lightning strikes rumbled through the Ottawa-Gatineau region Monday afternoon, destroying trees and causing power outages.

The thunderstorm — which rolled in around 3:15 p.m. and passed through Ottawa by about 4:30 p.m. — caused damage in a number of locations, and led to sporadic power outages on a day many people stayed indoors because of the heat.

A thunderstorm warning was in effect Monday afternoon in Ottawa as dark clouds rolled in around 3 p.m. (Ian Black/CBC)

In Orleans at 1530 hrs or so today. <a href="https://t.co/OxsNvuXht9">pic.twitter.com/OxsNvuXht9</a> —@HubbardHenry

Trees fell on vehicles in Bouchette, Que., about 100 km north of Gatineau, Que., after thunderstorms hit the region on July 2, 2018. (David Richard/Radio-Canada)

A thunderstorm caused damage on Hurtubise Street in Gatineau on July 2, 2018. (Jérôme Bergeron/Radio-Canada)

L’arbre a pris feu après que le courant électrique ait été activé <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/iciottgat?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#iciottgat</a> <a href="https://t.co/X6uupBGgu0">pic.twitter.com/X6uupBGgu0</a> —@Estelle_RC

Heat wave keeps people inside

The temperature Monday hit a high of 36 C, but the humidity made it feel more like 45.

Environment Canada issued a heat warning for the region on Friday, and it is still in effect. Warm temperatures are expected to persist for most of the week.

A few handfuls of people visited beaches and splash pads in the city Monday.

"We dealt with winter all year, it seems like forever. Why not get outside right?" said Wayne McCormick, who visited Britannia Beach with his four-year-old daughter Monday.

Several children cooled off at the beach during the afternoon on July 2, 2018. (Laura Osman/CBC)

Several ice cream shops were busy as people ventured outdoors during scorching temperatures on July 2, 1018. (Laura Osman/CBC)

Handfuls of children were at Britannia Beach to keep cool as the city faced scorching temperatures on July 2, 2018. (Laura Osman/CBC )