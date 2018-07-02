Thunderstorm, scorching heat hit Ottawa-Gatineau
Monday afternoon storm damaged trees, cars across the region
A thunderstorm with powerful gusts of wind and lightning strikes rumbled through the Ottawa-Gatineau region Monday afternoon, destroying trees and causing power outages.
The thunderstorm — which rolled in around 3:15 p.m. and passed through Ottawa by about 4:30 p.m. — caused damage in a number of locations, and led to sporadic power outages on a day many people stayed indoors because of the heat.
In Orleans at 1530 hrs or so today. <a href="https://t.co/OxsNvuXht9">pic.twitter.com/OxsNvuXht9</a>—@HubbardHenry
L’arbre a pris feu après que le courant électrique ait été activé <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/iciottgat?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#iciottgat</a> <a href="https://t.co/X6uupBGgu0">pic.twitter.com/X6uupBGgu0</a>—@Estelle_RC
Heat wave keeps people inside
The temperature Monday hit a high of 36 C, but the humidity made it feel more like 45.
Environment Canada issued a heat warning for the region on Friday, and it is still in effect. Warm temperatures are expected to persist for most of the week.
A few handfuls of people visited beaches and splash pads in the city Monday.
"We dealt with winter all year, it seems like forever. Why not get outside right?" said Wayne McCormick, who visited Britannia Beach with his four-year-old daughter Monday.