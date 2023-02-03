Extreme cold warning in effect for eastern Ontario, western Quebec

An extreme cold warning is in effect for all of eastern Ontario and western Quebec Friday morning.

The forecast for the Ottawa-Gatineau region will see a daytime high of –25 C, but with the wind chill will feel like –43.

The low Friday night drops to –31 C but the wind chill will stay consistent at –43.

Buses for English language schools in Ottawa, French schools, and English schools outside of Ottawa are experiencing delays or cancellations.

Fri 3rd: Transportation for G. Théberge is delayed by 2 hours this morning. —@WQSB_Inclement

On Saturday, temperatures will rise but the wind will still be biting, with a daytime high of –14 C, and with wind chill values hovering around –40 in the morning before warming up (feels like –21) in the afternoon.

Environment Canada is warning that frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin under these conditions.

"Risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter," the agency said.

Health units are sharing warning signs of frostbite and how to dress for the weather, while communities such as Gatineau, Kingston, Ont., and Ottawa are offering lists of places to warm up and resources for people without homes.

Community | The overnight warming centre is open from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. until March 31 at the corner of S. John St. and Dundas St. E. Individuals are encouraged to utilize public facilities through daytime hours to keep warm. Details ➡️ <a href="https://t.co/YgSXHhQxHo">https://t.co/YgSXHhQxHo</a> <a href="https://t.co/bIvxbHyLdW">pic.twitter.com/bIvxbHyLdW</a> —@BellevilleON

After Saturday, it'll return to the mild temperatures that have been a hallmark of this autumn and winter, with daytime highs forecast at or above 0 C Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Outreach in the cold

Mikyla Tacilauskas, supervisor of the street outreach team with the Salvation Army, said they were out all Thursday night helping people access shelters.

The team will be out until Sunday morning to try to make sure people aren't left out in the cold.

Tacilauskas said the team also gave out five sleeping bags to people who didn't want to go inside.

She said sometimes people don't feel safe in a dorm-like setting.

"We never want to force people to go inside if that's not their wish," she said.

"We have quite a large list of clients who we know don't access shelter often and our goal is to connect with them once every 12 hours in the ongoing polar vortex just to make sure they're OK."

Tacilauskas said anyone who sees someone on the street who may need help or to get indoors, they should call the city at 311 and ask for the street outreach van and the team will get there as quickly as possible.